NEWSFLASH: US renews sanctions waiver for Russian oil
Late on Friday night – apparently to escape public notice – the Trump administration reversed their pledge, renewing lapsed sanctions waivers for Russian oil.
Editor’s Note:
Our team is keeping the Trump administration accountable for its actions – including the ones they announce quietly in the dead of night.
Support our work by upgrading if you find it valuable.
The Trump administration on Friday night renewed a waiver that allows countries to keep buying certain Russian oil and petroleum products.
The waiver had lapsed for six days before the Trump administration renewed it, announcing their decision at around 9 p.m. eastern when most reporters – and indeed, most Americans – had signed off for the weekend.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had previously said that Washington would not extend it but…
After paywall:
Why did Washington reverse course just days after saying it wouldn’t extend the waiver?
Could this move weaken Western pressure on Russia’s war economy?
What is Russia saying about the U.S. waiver?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.