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The Trump administration on Friday night renewed a waiver that allows countries to keep buying certain Russian oil and petroleum products.

The waiver had lapsed for six days before the Trump administration renewed it, announcing their decision at around 9 p.m. eastern when most reporters – and indeed, most Americans – had signed off for the weekend.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had previously said that Washington would not extend it but…

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