NEWSFLASH: U.S. resumes aid, intel sharing with Ukraine
Following talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine also said it would agree to a 30 day ceasefire if Russia agreed to do the same.
Editor’s Note: We’re committed to bringing you urgent news right away.
Support our mission: upgrade to a paid membership now. It’s never been more important.
Following weeks of deteriorating relations between the United States and Ukraine, the two delegations emerged from negotiations today with a new understanding:
Ukraine will agree to a 30 day ceasefire, that is, if Russia were to accept it, both countries said in a joint statement after discussions in Saudi Arabia.
As a result, the United States will resume intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine.
After the paywall:
There was a cheeky statement, at least to our eyes, in the joint declaration.
And even as the declaration was made, Russia was attacking a Ukrainian city.
What became of the critical minerals deal?
Learn more by upgrading to a paid subscription.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.