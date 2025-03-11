Support our mission: upgrade to a paid membership now. It’s never been more important.

Editor’s Note: We’re committed to bringing you urgent news right away.

Following weeks of deteriorating relations between the United States and Ukraine, the two delegations emerged from negotiations today with a new understanding:

Ukraine will agree to a 30 day ceasefire, that is, if Russia were to accept it, both countries said in a joint statement after discussions in Saudi Arabia.

As a result, the United States will resume intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine.

After the paywall:



There was a cheeky statement, at least to our eyes, in the joint declaration.



And even as the declaration was made, Russia was attacking a Ukrainian city.



What became of the critical minerals deal?

Learn more by upgrading to a paid subscription.