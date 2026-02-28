Editor’s note: We’re tapping our sources in Iran right now, reaching out to people we know who have a little internet bandwidth.



Trump gives a statement on U.S. strikes on Iran. You can see his statement here .

Donald Trump announced that the United States had begun “major combat operations in Iran,” warning that “we may have casualties” as a result.

The attacks have been conducted with an intent to overthrow the Iranian regime.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations,” Trump said, in an apparent message to the Iranian public. “Now is the time to seize control of your destiny... This is the moment for action.”

An Iranian source living in Armenia told The Counteroffensive that anyone with the Islamic-Persian calendar app BadeSaba — 5 million downloads on Google Play — received an alert that said: