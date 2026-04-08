NEWSFLASH: Vance insults Zelenskyy as he endorses Hungary’s Orban
Vance promoted the pro-Kremlin candidate in Hungary’s upcoming Sunday election on the second day of his visit to the country.
Editor’s note:
We have our reporter Mariana in Hungary to cover the upcoming election that will undoubtedly have implications for the war in Ukraine.
Travel, lodging, meals — reporting on the ground is critical but expensive. To keep up that coverage at this critical moment, we need your support.
Upgrade right now to get access to all our reporting this weekend!
During an unprecedented intervention into another country’s election, JD Vance accused Zelenskyy of making “scandalous” comments about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
After the paywall:
- What is the Zelenskyy ‘scandal’ that Vance is referring to?
- What is the U.S. Vice President doing in Hungary and on stage with Viktor Orban?
- What’s the state of Hungary’s upcoming election, and what might that mean for Ukraine?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.