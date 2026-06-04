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Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Photo by Anadolu from Getty Images.

In his first ever letter to Putin since the full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy is asking for an end to the war and to meet face to face with the Russian president.

The letter, published Thursday evening Ukraine time, calls out the United States’ lack of attention to the conflict.