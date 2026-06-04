NEWSFLASH: Zelenskyy, in first Putin letter, says ceasefire can’t wait for Trump
He argued that with America occupied in Iran, the two need to meet personally in a third country. He also proposed a ceasefire in his first open letter to Putin since the war began.
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In his first ever letter to Putin since the full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy is asking for an end to the war and to meet face to face with the Russian president.
The letter, published Thursday evening Ukraine time, calls out the United States’ lack of attention to the conflict.
After the Paywall:
-What the letter says about the U.S. being “fully focused on Iran”;
-Read the most critical excerpts of Zelenskyy’s letter;
-Where might these leaders meet face to face?