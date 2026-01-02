Featured Subscriber’s Comment: “I support you for the vital information you give the world about what is truly happening in Ukraine. People MUST know and be reminded of this horrendous invasion every day! I have been forwarding what you write to people I know and will be glad to be able to share more with them now that I am a subscriber... Please stay safe. Слава Україні!!! Героям слава!!!” By Tana Q For one more day, we are offering a discount for new subscribers. Click below to lock in those savings! Get Full Access With Discount! Tip Jar!

Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov attends the ‘Ukraine. Year 2025’ forum. (Photo by Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images).

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a new Chief of the President’s Office — Kyrylo Budanov, a Ukrainian military commander and head of Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR).

A taciturn official, Budanov has cultivated an enigmatic reputation.

His interviews with the press are often delivered with half-smiles, giving off the impression of an unflappable spy with confidence bordering on intimidation. His attitude has led to the proliferation of many memes in Ukrainian politics.

This appointment occurred after the dismissal of his predecessor, Andrii Yermak, for his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

The Head of the Office of the President is mostly a consultative position. Formally, they cannot influence state-building processes or make decisions independently. However, during Zelenskyy’s presidency, this position has become especially influential in Ukrainian diplomacy and in shaping key political appointments in the country.