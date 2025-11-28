NEWSFLASH: Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff will leave his position
One of the most influential figures in Zelenskyy’s inner circle and the man leading Ukraine’s negotiators in the peace talks, Andrii Yermak, has resigned following a corruption scandal.
Featured Subscriber’s Comment:
“My teenage offspring ask me, “What is going on with Ukraine?” I always direct them to The Counteroffensive.”
By: Rebecca
Just two weeks ago, Yermak’s dismissal seemed impossible. Today, Zelenskyy announced that Yermak submitted his resignation letter after Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies announced searches of Yermak’s home, likely in connection with the latest corruption scandal surrounding the state nuclear energy company, Energoatom.
Andrii Yermak is the controversial head of the President’s Office and one of the most recognizable Ukrainian politicians. His position was typically a symbolic role, which involved organizing presidential participation in international events and media coverage of the president’s activities. Instead, Yermak used his role to become the second-most-powerful person in Ukraine, after Zelenskyy.
After the paywall:
What role did Yermak play in the government?
How could he have been involved in the corruption scandal?
What does his dismissal mean for Ukraine?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.