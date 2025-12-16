The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Irene S
1h

what happened to Yevhen seems so unfair, and what a journey for Dmitro. I'm glad he was able to bring his brother to rest at home. Such brave people, I am in awe. Слава Україні!

Oksana's kitty looks like a warrior !! and I ordered my calendar, I have the 2025 dogs/cats of war calendar and it makes me smile every day

Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
2h

Liked, restacked & shared to Bluesky (as always). What an awful predicament for bereaved families! Having looked at funerary arrangements for myself, I would prefer 1) a sky burial (impractical here in the UK - insufficient birds of prey); 2) a forest burial in a woven casket (but too expensive for me); 3) cremation - which is the method I have chosen in my will, although it adds to air pollution. Never bothered with burial, since I am a Humanist, so have no religious beliefs. I also have attended many funeral over the years, but never visit graves since as far as I am concerned, those friends & family members (and my first wife, and still-born son) are not in the ground, but are in my memories - in my heart if you will. But I fully understand that others, especially those of faith, have a more complex relationship with their deceased relatives, and need burials & graves - but land is getting a bit tight these days, and is expensive (we have to balance different uses of land). And then again - a grave can be desecrated by the vile Russian army, whilst ashes are safer - even if they are scattered over the land.

