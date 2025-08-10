Donald Trump (L) and Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. (Getty Images)

Editor’s note: We recently learned that 97% of regular readers aren’t paid subscribers, so we’re considering ways to encourage those of you who value our work to support us.



One of this is a more regular paywall. Right now the vast majority of our work is free.



If you’re a free subscriber who has been reading us for a while, what are you waiting for? Help support us now if you don’t want us to disappear. Upgrade now Tip Jar

I had a heated discussion with a Republican friend recently: I refused to grant the notion that Trump was substantially shifting his position on Ukraine.

His argument was that Trump was beginning to use a harsher tone with Putin. I responded that I couldn’t possibly rest my hopes on vibes, but only on actions.

Sadly, too many people are looking at Trump as if they have forlorn hope that a toxic ex will change: they are setting themselves up to be hurt yet again.