No to Peace At All Costs
Trump has already bent over backwards to accommodate Putin. This path will not lead to a sustainable peace, nor is it worthy of the sacrifices Ukraine has already made.
Editor’s note: We recently learned that 97% of regular readers aren’t paid subscribers, so we’re considering ways to encourage those of you who value our work to support us.
One of this is a more regular paywall. Right now the vast majority of our work is free.
If you’re a free subscriber who has been reading us for a while, what are you waiting for? Help support us now if you don’t want us to disappear.
I had a heated discussion with a Republican friend recently: I refused to grant the notion that Trump was substantially shifting his position on Ukraine.
His argument was that Trump was beginning to use a harsher tone with Putin. I responded that I couldn’t possibly rest my hopes on vibes, but only on actions.
Sadly, too many people are looking at Trump as if they have forlorn hope that a toxic ex will change: they are setting themselves up to be hurt yet again.
After the paywall:
—What the U.S. has already conceded — for nothing
—How Ukrainians are viewing the likelihood of the war pausing
—What peace requires, and what happens next
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.