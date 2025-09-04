Editor’s Note:



We’ll be fully paywalled for the entire month of September.



In order for us to continue our warzone journalism, we need our readers to express that they find value in our work. A staggering 97 percent of our readers don’t pay. Activate full access to our publication now, and support a tangible, on-the-ground mission: telling the stories of all those suffering from authoritarianism (even flamingos!) Unlock full access! Tip Jar!

Pink Flamingos living in the Tuzla Estuaries National Park. Photo by Tuzla Estuaries National Park.

On a bright summer day, a narrow strip of land stretches between two estuaries, home to thousands of pink flamingos.

Serene and unspoiled, this hidden corner of Ukraine feels like pure bliss.

Suddenly, the buzz of an engine can be heard, similar to a swarm of bees. It is a Russian Shahed drone, carrying explosives to attack the Odesa region.

The flamingos scream in panic. They fly out of their nests, circling frantically in the air, unsure where to go.