The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

User's avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)'s avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
1d

I'm old enough to have been brought up, firstly in the UK, then in South Africa, without fast food, and so MacDonald's has never been part of my lifestyle. I have probably bought food there four or five times in my life, including once for a homeless person - and I am 70!

20 years ago I spent a few months in Swaziland (now Eswatini) - in those days the only non-local fast food outlet that was permitted to operate was Kentucky Fried Chicken - the Swazis love chicken, and there were long queues stretching outside the capital outlet every day. KFC also had exclusive, low price items on the menu, such as a bread roll with gravy and a piece of chicken, and small cups of ice-cream.

Fast food is comfort food, wherever you are.

6 replies by Tim Mak and others
Wolfgang Heim's avatar
Wolfgang Heim
1d

A striking commentary; thank you. With the article's help, I think I can understand the symbolic, emotional, and material support McDonald's reliably offers a beleaguered population. And a reminder of how a (US) corporation can contribute real help to the Ukrainian people by exhibiting the courage and persistence the US government mostly lacks (at, presumably, a profit of course).

But other well known US corporations have been perhaps not so noble: for example, is Starbucks still operating in Ukraine? I think KFC is.....

1 reply by Tim Mak
29 more comments...

