The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Stephen Michael Kellat's avatar
Stephen Michael Kellat
18h

I’m glad there isn’t the American-style concept of a Great Unwinding being incorporated into these wartime changes. I’m very glad that the Rada is considering that these are changes with impact going forward that you simply cannot snap back from. Generally I come down left-libertarian in terms of policy so I can understand how it is a massive cultural shift before it is a legal shift.

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Denise Wallace's avatar
Denise Wallace
14h

Great to hear about Hungary's support for Ukraine's admittance to European Union !

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