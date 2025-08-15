The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob's avatar
Rob
1d

It needs to be repeated to the world constantly because it seems some people either still don’t get it or want to convince themselves otherwise: Vladimir Putin does not believe Ukraine should exist as a sovereign country. The entire country. Every action taken by Putin and his regime is with the ultimate goal of extinguishing a sovereign country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Philip MINNS's avatar
Philip MINNS
1d

Thanks for this article. I had never heard of this vital defence line for Ukraine. You mustn't give it up !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Mak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture