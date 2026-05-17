The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
4h

Thanks for sharing this uplifting news.

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Elbows Up's avatar
Elbows Up
4h

Great report. I have to admit it is easier to read a post with good news than bad. Regardless of his words, Putin’s appearance and body language at the parade spoke clearly.

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