The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angela Pancella's avatar
Angela Pancella
2h

Thank you for this beautiful reminder of what matters most, Myroslava. And welcome to the world, Ustym!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
#DebDag's avatar
#DebDag
1h

It’s wonderful to hear from you again, Myroslava! It’s hard enough raising a child, yet you have to do everything under such difficult conditions. I wish you continued strength and comfort.

All of you there deserve peace and happiness. My heart goes out to you all, especially you, Myroslava, in giving little Ustym a good beginning!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Mak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture