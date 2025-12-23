The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Seager's avatar
Carol Seager
8h

What a terrible and sad thing to hear about Pokrovsk and its church. The song, however, will live in beautiful refrain throughout the world. When I was in High School in Virginia, our Madrigal choir sang this song several times over the various Christmas holiday performances. I remember one particular rehearsal during my final year in school (1975) where our choir, a large one with good basses, tenors, altos & sopranos, absolutely NAILED the song. Our Director stood there at the end of it, the last 'dong' echoing through the room, all of us standing there in shock at the sound and feeling of knowing we had performed it perfectly, with his mouth open and his hands still raised. I still get goose bumps thinking of that moment. We all whooped and hollered in joy and surprise. To this day, I cannot remember if we nailed it for the performance that night, but the rehearsal, fifty years later, is still ringing in my memories. 'Carol of the Bells' remains one of my favourite carols.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SueJ's avatar
SueJ
7h

This is so freaking heartbreaking! I'm not a big person of faith but the anger I'm feeling for all the UA war victims at Christmas and the Trump regime bastards is overwhelming. A lot of us are not abandoning your plight ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture