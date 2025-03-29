Editor’s Note: We explore the personal stories that truly shape the democratic world. This story sheds light on the fate of animals in Ukraine’s war zones and contrasts it with how Russia treats them. It includes sensitive images – viewer discretion is advised. Support us in uncovering more powerful, human- (or animal!) centered stories that show Ukraine as a whole. Upgrade Now!

Natalia petting a tiger and lions. Photos by Zoriana Semenovych

When the tiger reached for its handler’s hand so it could be scratched, I understood the true meaning of the term ‘rescue.’

Far from the front lines, wild animals evacuated from war zones are learning to trust again – although others have been stolen by Russia, or died under shelling.

Ukraine is changing during war – not just for people, but for animals too. Though most are busy with the conflict, some Ukrainians are trying to be humane to rare animals, such as tigers, lions, and bears that were previously used in circuses.

In contrast, the Russians have been known to steal animals from zoos and reserves, which they then exploit. Ukrainian legislation is moving to ban the use of animals in circuses, while Russia has no such initiatives.

A visit to an animal rehabilitation center showed me how animal welfare is changing in modern Ukraine, showing the changing values of the country.

I arrived at the Wild Animals Rescue Center in the Kyiv region just as Natalia Popova received a message that an animal needed help.

The center typically houses more than 100 animals brought in for rehabilitation. Currently, there are more than 30 animals taken from their owners due to poor living conditions, or forest animals affected by poaching.

In peacetime, the animals suffer from poor living conditions and illegal trapping, but these issues have gotten worse since the full-scale invasion.

To be honest, I'm a little bit afraid of animals because they can be unpredictable and dangerous. But when I entered the territory, I saw a beautiful horse. The woman next to it said I could pet it. It was the first time in my life that I had stroked a horse, and it was an unforgettable experience.

During the war, animals face increased suffering if they remain in areas that are heavily shelled. Many owners are known to leave animals to die. I was here to see how people like Natalia help these creatures – and she helped me restore my faith in humanity's best qualities.