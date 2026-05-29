Russian drone injures two in NATO member Romania
The drone crashed into a residential building in Galați, marking the first confirmed civilian injuries from a Russian strike on NATO territory since the full-scale invasion.
Editor’s Note:
A Russian drone injuring people in a NATO and EU member state marks a significant moment in this war. This story will likely continue beyond today’s headlines.
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On the night of May 28-29, a Russian drone crossed into Romanian airspace and crashed onto the roof of a residential building in Galati, injuring two people and causing a fire. This marks the first confirmed civilian injuries by a Russian drone directly on NATO territory since the start of the full-scale invasion.
After the paywall:
-Why Romania keeps finding itself victim of Russia’s war;
-The growing pattern of Russian drones entering NATO territory;
-Could this trigger NATO’s Article 5?