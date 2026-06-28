The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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August F Siemon's avatar
August F Siemon
11h

I don't think think that the fuel shortages alone will change Putin’s demands on the war, but will be impactful as another one of the many "sanctions" imposed by Ukrainians!

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Derrell's avatar
Derrell
11h

I think the fuel shortages are more likely to cause Putin to attempt to further escalate, probably by hitting anything he can figure out how to strike with ballistic missiles.

Depending on how well Ukraine weathers that string of attacks, he may find himself in an untenable position internally. Whether that will actually change Russia's behavior further is a question we'll just have to wait to learn.

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