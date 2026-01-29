The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M.'s avatar
M.
11hEdited

Extremely sad to read of people being targeted and how class - i.e. the ability to afford expensive trips - affects what should be a basic human right. While I do empathize with Light, I think Taiwanese people have all the rights to be especially suspicious of any cross-strait 'bonding' activity, when survival is at stake.

Anyway, great article!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Willy Loindici's avatar
Willy Loindici
6h

Extremely hard question, that I wouldn't be able to reply myself. If resources are unavailable to carefully check individuals in this situation, what's the next best thing to do when survival is indeed at stake?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture