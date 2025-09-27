

My first visit to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra as a child comes back in vivid flashbacks:

…the smell of incense drifting up the long spiral staircase.

…the wax from a candle melting and burning my hand.

…then there was the stern scolding from a stranger who barked at me: “Behave, this is a sacred space.”

And, of course, the mummified remains.

I still remember my shock at stumbling upon a human hand, so dry it looked wooden, just one of many preserved bodies of monks that dot these dark caves.

One of the cells in Lavra’s caves. Photo from ‘Vechirniy Kyiv.’

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (‘Kyiv’s Cave Monastery’), is a male monastery in the caves of Kyiv’s hills.

Lavra is key to Kyiv’s ancient history — and also one of the potential hiding places of the lost library of Yaroslav the Wise.

The library doesn’t just have great historical significance for Ukraine; it’s also a weapon against the revisionist history that the Kremlin has repeatedly used to justify its war.