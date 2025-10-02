The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Wolfgang Heim
The Russians appear to only respect (and react to) raw power and action. Words don't cut it. I think NATO has no choice but to shoot down aircraft that cross into NATO airspace. There are no "navigational errors"..... And, by the way, it's time for Germany to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles.

Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
Thank you, as always, for your excellent journalism - like the lager commercial states - it refreshes the parts that other [news sources] cannot reach! A perfect blend of human interest and military action. The Putin regime seems to be angling for war - but one they can sell to their people as "righteous", but NATO must stand firm and shoot any invaders down, and ensure Ukraine has sufficient capacity to do the same.

Am worried for the people of Ukraine - winter is coming...

