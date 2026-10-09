The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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MPT's avatar
MPT
9h

Excellent report. Thanks for the in depth look at Russia's plague event. trump puts so many innocent people in harm's way because he is so beholden to putin and is a repulsive racist.

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JoelKS's avatar
JoelKS
8h

The US has had its share of lab spills of deadly pathogens, e.g. [1]. There is no cause for complacency in any country.

The main concern here, I think, is that Russia is poorly-equipped to handle an epidemic. Certainly that was the case with Covid [2], and things cannot be better in a nation at war.

Compounding the risk is the tendency of Russia to lie. It's one thing if the lies are about battlefield deaths. But when the lies are about an epidemic, they are far more dangerous.

Thanks to the lying, the world cannot even trust that this is not a bioengineered pathogen that won't respond to antibiotic therapy. What a mess, all due to Russia's failure to transition to democracy.

1. https://kffhealthnews.org/public-health/lab-leak-biohazard-wastewater-book-excerpt-pandoras-gamble-alison-young/

2. https://www.csis.org/analysis/russias-response-covid-19

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