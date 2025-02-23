Editor’s note: I’ve been covering this conflict, at a full sprint, for three years now. As this last week has shown, in-depth coverage of Ukraine is more necessary than ever. Help us continue our human interest reporting based in Kyiv — it’s among the most worthy reporting causes to support out there. Your subscriber dollars make a ton of impact. Because we’re walking the walk when it comes to journalism that makes a difference. Tip Jar

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with President-Elect Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace on December 7, 2024. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

Calling Zelenskyy a dictator may have been the nicest thing that Trump has said about the man in months.

After all, Trump only respects dictators.

I’ve become increasingly frustrated with the school of thought that Ukrainians need to grovel and beg before Trump to get anything done.