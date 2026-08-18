The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Felicity Spector's avatar
Felicity Spector
11h

Just back from Odesa, it seems busier than ever, despite the unwelcome increase in missile and high speed drone attacks. I hope everyone stays in business and wish them peaceful skies!

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Jeffrey Jon Bode’'s avatar
Jeffrey Jon Bode’
7h

Going to a beach being bombed? Brave!

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