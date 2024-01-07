Taiwanese pray to this water goddess for Ukraine peace
We dive deep into the Taiwanese practice of Mazu worship. And we visit a Ukrainian restaurant in southern Taiwan, where a Kyiv woman cooks her native food for locals to soothe her longing for home.
Editor’s note: Our banner today includes a new addition to our mascot Rex – a Taiwanese flag bandana! It symbolizes our effort to start telling occasional stories from Taiwan, where I find myself reporting today.
Our mission is to tell the personal stories of people threatened by authoritarianism all around the world, while headquartered in Kyiv. Please…