The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Goodwin's avatar
Greg Goodwin
8h

I once knew a Ukrainian woman named Olena. She worked in a luggage store in Portland, Oregon. We have tens of thousands of Ukrainians and other eastern Europeans and Russians, who live together in the northwest.

This story breaks my heart, but I won’t let it make me feel helpless. We owe it to these children to never allow ourselves to feel helpless. We must continue to demand better of our country and our fellow voters and our absurd President.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Josephine Kuntz's avatar
Josephine Kuntz
9h

Thank you to all Counteroffensive journalists for such remarkably amazing reporting! Your articles jar me out of my comfortable existence.

How do I donate to your current fundraiser for journalist “sleep essentials”? Tip jar ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Mak
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Mak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture