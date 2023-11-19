The other Russian war the world forgot
Due in part to Russian intervention, the Syrian Civil War has gone on for more than a decade. Reporting from the Turkish-Syrian border, we talk to Syrians about what it means to persevere.
Editor’s note: I’m totally burnt out after my latest trip to Turkey (coming from Kyiv requires more than two days of travel). So we are going to skip our midweek issue, and return with our next issue next Sunday Nov. 26.
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Ali Hajj Zakour was at work, manufacturing ceramic tiles, when …