The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Tim
17hEdited

HA! THANK YOU, TIM and everyone at Counteroffensive! I enjoyed the "faux" Dementia Don tRUMP and the wish-it-were-the-real pro-Ukraine speech. We The People of the United States continue to support Ukraine and will not stop our pressure on the "convicted-felon-in-chief" and his evil cabal regime to give Ukraine all the weapons and support it needs to defeat "Put-ler".

Heroyam Slava!

🇺🇦 💙💛💙💛 🇺🇦

Slava Ukraini!

🇺🇦 💙💛💙💛 🇺🇦

Stand With Ukraine!

🇺🇦 💙💛💙💛 🇺🇦

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Scott_D's avatar
Scott_D
17h

Bravo 👏 Thank you Counteroffensive for making me laugh; though with Trump and Trump impersonators it’s tough to tell which one should get a bigger laugh…😉

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