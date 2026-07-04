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Last night in Kyiv I told a European that I was holding a Fourth of July party, to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

“To celebrate America?” she responded, with a look of disgust.

I wasn’t as taken aback as I would have been a few years ago. We haven’t exactly been putting our best foot forward on the world stage lately.

But America is so much more than who the president is at any one time.

America is a flawed nation like any other, but one created on lofty goals — goals that we are trying to live up to.

It was founded on the premise of equality and justice; the anti-authoritarian impulse; a country ruled by laws, not by people.

Throughout the last two and a half centuries it has failed many times to live up to those goals. We see a lot of these ideals being constrained and repressed today, or ignored entirely.

But what motivates me is all the people refusing to succumb to apathy, cynicism and ignorance. People like you, who despite the government’s position on Ukraine, continue to support the hard reporting that needs to be done in this war zone.

Since we don’t have a president we can be proud of, we decided to use tools that defy authoritarians everywhere: comedy and imagination.

So, without further ado, here’s the pro-Ukraine speech we wished Trump would give on the Fourth of July.

Stay safe out there.



Best,

Tim

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