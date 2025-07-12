The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Stephen Michael Kellat
6h

The An-225 played such a big role in NASA’s later years in simply moving test items around. Armstrong Test Facilty’s “space power” vacuum facility is based on the shores of Lake Erie in Sandusky. At Stennis Space Center in Mississippi there are the static test stands for rocket firing. You don’t move these things over land massive distances or float them on the Mississippi River the whole way. Just getting from the airport to Sandusky is a hard enough over land trek. NASA’s remaining Super Guppy aircraft can pick up some of the cargo missions but it is nowhere near the size of the monster An-225.

Yes, Ukraine has played a huge backstage role in America’s space program. The Antonov bureau is a major force for aerospace.

2 replies
Denise Wallace
6h

Another outstanding article by the Counteroffensive.

