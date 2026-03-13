Trump admin lifts sanctions on Russian oil
Month-long exemption justified by rising prices due to Iran War which Trump admin started.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Thursday night that the United States would be temporarily lifting sanctions on Russian oil.
The cause of the shift is the spike in oil prices over the last two weeks, driven primarily by the Trump administration’s own decision to go to war in Iran.
The boon for Russian oil revenues — essential to its war effort — came after The Washington Post, CNN and The New York Times reported that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence to target American military aircraft and naval vessels via sophisticated satellite imagery.
