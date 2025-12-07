US President Donald Trump attends a Cabinet Meeting on December 2, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

This sure isn’t Trump 1.0.

A few days ago the White House put out a new National Security Strategy that lays out how it views America’s place in the world.

It’s a vivid example of how Trump’s second term is much more beholden to the isolationist, morally ambivalent wing of MAGA.