Russia will refrain from striking Ukrainian energy facilities for only two days, officially commenting on the temporary energy ceasefire that was rumoured to start last night.

Yesterday ,Trump said that he had “personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week during this extraordinary cold,” and that Putin agreed.

Tent Camps Set Up In Kyiv Amid Blackout. Photo by Andrii Khodkov/Apostrophe/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images.