Trump’s weeklong ceasefire? Russia says 2 days
Yesterday Trump announced an energy ceasefire for one week, crucial for Kyiv during its power and heating crisis. But today Russia responded — they will halt attacks only until February 1st.
Russia will refrain from striking Ukrainian energy facilities for only two days, officially commenting on the temporary energy ceasefire that was rumoured to start last night.
Yesterday ,Trump said that he had “personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week during this extraordinary cold,” and that Putin agreed.
