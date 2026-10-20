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OUR LEAD STORY:

KYIV, Ukraine – The U.S. midterm elections are just weeks away – and the results could shape Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

Congress has the power to approve military assistance, allocate funding, impose sanctions on Russia, and scrutinize the president’s foreign policy.

These powers matter all the more as President Trump pressures Kyiv to make concessions while moving to ease sanctions on Moscow.

The upcoming U.S. midterm elections will help determine whether Kyiv receives renewed American military and financial aid. Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, Congress has not authorized any major assistance packages for Ukraine.

On November 3, American voters will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and roughly one-third of the Senate.

As of today, Democrats are leading Republicans by 9 percent on the generic congressional ballot.

A graph from the Cook Political Report showing ratings of the U.S. House races ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

For Ukraine, the decisive factor is not just which party prevails, but the fate of a specific group: vulnerable Republican incumbents in tight swing districts who have consistently opposed aid, amplified skepticism of Kyiv, or pushed to halt military provisions.

Their re-election would not automatically determine U.S. policy toward Ukraine. Yet if these seats are flipped, the balance of power may shift — and with it the future of American support for Ukraine.

The Counteroffensive identified the most vulnerable lawmakers whose Ukraine records could make their electoral losses particularly consequential.

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