Editor’s note:

It was the desire to join the EU that sparked the Revolution of Dignity in 2013–2014; it was also then that Russia first attacked Ukraine and occupied the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as Crimea.

The story of EU accession is a story of reshaping global alliances. History is being made.

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