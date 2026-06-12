NEWSFLASH: Ukraine enters talks to join EU
The first negotiation cluster is set to start on June 15, allowed by Hungary lifting its 17-month veto.
Editor’s note:
It was the desire to join the EU that sparked the Revolution of Dignity in 2013–2014; it was also then that Russia first attacked Ukraine and occupied the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as Crimea.
The story of EU accession is a story of reshaping global alliances. History is being made.
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The EU will open the first cluster of negotiations for Ukraine to join the union, — a milestone that’s been frozen for two years due to Hungary’s veto. The talks are set to start in Luxembourg on June 15, beginning the formal process of aligning Ukrainian legislation with EU standards.
After the paywall:
Has Ukraine met the conditions for starting EU accession negotiations?
How did the president of Ukraine and EU leaders react?
What could this mean for Ukraine’s future?