Ukraine’s war-tested firefighters share advice with L.A.’s
Few firefighters have the practice that Ukraine’s finest do: here’s what they’ve learned. Fires exacerbated by climate change are a global problem, one that extends from Ukraine all the way to the U.S
Editor’s Note: We aim to bring you stories about the war that no one else does.
Learning about Ukrainian society and culture is one way to make sure that people abroad don’t forget about what’s happening here. Support our mission? Upgrade now.
As morning arrived this past Friday, Los Angeles residents awoke to reports of spreading, deadly wildfires – with…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.