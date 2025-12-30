The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angela Pancella's avatar
Angela Pancella
1d

Funnily enough, just before reading this, I was listening to a recent conversation with Bono and the Edge of U2 (when they received the Woody Guthrie Prize), and one of the things they were talking about was Putin's utter humorlessness, and the humorlessness of fascism more generally. To go from that to a headline like "Ukrainian goat carol NYE traditions" is a good summation of what is worth fighting for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
RuthAnne Leibman's avatar
RuthAnne Leibman
1d

Wonderful story about renewing a culture that separates Ukraine from Russia, so glad the tradition wasn't entirely lost!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture