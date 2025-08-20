The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

User's avatar
Carol Seager's avatar
Carol Seager
5h

Russia needs to understand that their force & attacks will NEVER suppress freedom of thought, nor will it stop anyone from doing the right thing to trip them up. Well done, Ukraine, and everyone who helps them.

Nigel Perels's avatar
Nigel Perels
3h

I wish I could state with confidence that I would the join the Resistance if my country were invaded, but even when I was younger & healthier, I do not know whether I would have the courage to do the sort things Atash are doing! Today, I am an unhealthy, retiree, so I think only desk positions would be appropriate. But I admire, without reservation, the courage of Atash, and wish them every success in their righteous struggle against 💩🥫and the evil Orcs.

16 more comments...

