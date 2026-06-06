The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Steven Frazier's avatar
Steven Frazier
1h

An increase in your war coverage would be welcome as there has been a lack of adequate news out of Ukraine since Trump started another war in Iran, and what does get reported often has a pro Russian slant. Your reporters are on the ground and, I trust, will relay accurate information.

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Lee's avatar
Lee
41m

Yes, a big picture overview of the war every week or two would be helpful.

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