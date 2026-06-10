The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tai's avatar
Tai
18h

Thank you for your reporting. Ukraine is the bulwark against Russian aggression in Europe. The war could have been over if not for the well-meaning but overly cautious Biden and more importantly, the pro-authoritarian Trump Republican Party being in charge now.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Cindy's avatar
Cindy
5h

🤔 I can quite see how "playing" strategic games under the pressure of tournaments would sharpen your military reflexes & capabilities ... Sad that no Ukrainian, champion or otherwise, is free from the reach of the illegal invasion into their lives. Reading articles of the increasing reach & success of the Ukraine drones & military tactics, I can't help but wonder about the backgrounds of the strategists & planners, because much of it mirrors that of chess & checkers etc 🫂👏💙💛

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture