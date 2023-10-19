What happens when the best among us are dead?
In an intimate diary entry, Ross ponders his worst fear. In news, Biden will give a big Ukraine/Israel/Taiwan speech tonight. And in reporter’s notebook: what are the ties between Russia and Hamas?
Editor’s note: The war has now gone on more than 600 days. UAWeapons, which examines open source evidence, is closing down soon. Another Ukraine analyst announced they would be ending their daily analysis on the conflict.
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