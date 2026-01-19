The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Rima
18h

Thank you for all your brave reporting with all the hardships you have faced. These words I look for with hope every time...Kyiv remains in Ukrainian hands. And hoping all the despots/dictators and wannbe dictators pay for their sins.

Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
14m

Liked, restacked & shared to Bluesky (as always). Iran's story is so tragic - I remember as young man seeing pictures and movies about Iran under the Shah (who, let us not forget, was also a dictator), and one could see men & women in Western dress - not a hijab or burqa to be seen. This was also common in Afghanistan & Turkey and elsewhere in the Arab world. Religious fundamentalism is anti-humanity, whether it is Islamism in Iran, or "Christian" Nationalism in the USA, and should be abhorred, shunned and eradicated.

Stay safe, Counteroffensive team, and stay warm ❤️

