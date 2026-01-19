Featured Subscribers Comment: “I’ll support The Counteroffensive as long as you and your colleagues can do the work. It’s valuable and difficult at the same time. I appreciate it and I also hope that you can all do it without the understandable exhaustion.” By Martina Podsklanova Upgrade now to support our work and get full access to all our writing. Get Full Access! Tip Jar!

An anti-Iranian regime protester lights a cigarette with a lit paper depicting Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran during a gathering outside the US Consulate in Milan, on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP via Getty Images)

Mohsen Abdolreza was once an ordinary child.

He loved playing the drums, took part in kickboxing championships, helped his parents at their family restaurant, and was in love with a girl named Samira.

For most people, these are beautiful, nostalgic experiences — memories that, in adulthood, bring a soft smile to the face and warmth to the heart.

But for Mohsen, they are tied to hatred.

He had to leave kickboxing competitions and take up coaching, after he lost his eye in protests in the late 1990s.

Under Iran’s strict theocracy, he could be beaten up for playing instruments.

And even though his feelings for Samira were mutual, he could never take her out. Premarital relationships – even a couple appearing in public, or holding hands, was a crime punishable by law.

Later Samira moved and he never saw her again.

Khamenei’s regime stripped him and millions of other Iranians of the chance to live a normal life. When people like him demanded it be returned to them, the cost was devastating, with thousands killed in the crackdown.

A new wave of protests swept across Iran on December 28, 2025. They later spread to more than one hundred Iranian cities and are escalating into a full-scale revolution.

Economic hardship ignited public anger, but protesters quickly started to demand the removal of what might be the crisis’s root cause: Supreme Leader Khamenei. The protests have now been crushed through mass repression. At least 5,000 people have been killed – with some estimates rising as high as 16,500.

Security forces are using war-class weapons against protesters and storming hospitals to arrest injured people. Iranians inside the country have been cut off from the world for over 10 days as the regime has restricted mobile and internet connection.

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran, Iran on January 9, 2026. (Photo by MAHSA / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

Iranians abroad, however, continue to be the voice of their people. In Hamburg, Germany, around 13,000 people came out to support Iranian protesters, one of the biggest protests outside of Iran itself. Protests took place in Germany, France, and the UK – all the way to Australia and New Zealand. On January 18, Kyiv’s Iranian diaspora gathered near the Iranian embassy.

The situation in Iran is now a test for the international community of how much a totalitarian regime can kill without facing consequences. The coming months will be decisive for whether Iran’s theocratic regime will topple.

Mohsen was 20 years old during his first protest in 1999.

Protests in Iran in 1999. Photo from EAWorldView .

These were the first mass student protests in Iran after Islamic revolution in 1979. Young people took to the streets to protest restrictions on free speech. In July 1999, the reformist newspaper Salam was shut down after it criticised the Islamic regime. After the first demonstration, pro-government thugs stormed student dormitories, arresting students.

“It was a national movement. If I, as an Iranian, had not joined the protests, it would have meant betraying my people,” Mohsen said.

Mohsen remembers standing in a crowd during those 1999 protests, when regime forces threw something resembling a Molotov cocktail, a simple incendiary weapon, directly at them. A fragment struck Mohsen’s eye.

“Someone from the crowd took me to the hospital in a taxi, and I stayed there for several days. But due to retinal damage, I lost my sight a few years later,” Mohsen said.

Iranians have lived under constant threat since Mohsen can remember. From childhood, he remembers harsh laws – and the severe punishments for breaking them. Walking with a girl could lead to arrest and flogging. Women who did not wear a hijab, or wore it ‘incorrectly’, risked being beaten. Drinking alcohol was punishable by fines and flogging, and repeat offenses could carry a death sentence.

Around 2005, Mohsen realized that he no longer identified with Islam because of how the religion had been distorted in Iran, his home. Without telling anyone, he traveled to Turkey and converted to Christianity. This was a life-threatening move.

“If you say, ‘I am no longer Muslim, I am Christian,’ you will be arrested, imprisoned, and tortured. And if you do not return to Islam, you will be executed,” Mohsen said.

He never spoke about it openly in order not to put his family in danger.

Mohsen Abdolreza at the rally in Finland, January 2026. Photo provided by him.

In 2022, Mohsen was travelling to Finland for a kickboxing competition as a coach, when he heard from his family that his country was once again drowning in blood. Iranian moral police had beaten a woman named Mahsa Amini to death for wearing a hijab improperly.

Protests began the day after Mahsa Amini’s death in intensive care on September 16, 2022. The main slogan became ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’, a chant that had not been heard since the early 2000s.

The government brutally suppressed any dissent in spring 2023 through violence and mass political imprisonments.

People take part in a protest in Trafalgar Square after marching through London ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, on September 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The 2022 mass demonstrations spread across more than 150 cities and nearly all 31 provinces of the country. Women burned their hijabs and publicly cut their hair. Security forces used heavy weapons to suppress the uprisings.

Just like today, the regime restricted access to mobile networks and the internet, cutting protesters off from the outside world, limiting coordination, and hiding the brutality of the crackdowns. As a result, more than 500 Iranians were killed, and around 21,000 were imprisoned.

In Finland, Mohsen began raising awareness about the situation back home, helping friends coordinate protests in Iran through social media chats. The Khamenei regime identified him, and he started receiving demands to stop his activities. That’s how he ended up staying in Finland as a refugee.

Mohammad Farzi (left) with his friend at protests in Germany, January 2026. Photo provided by him.

There’s a second Iranian we want to introduce you to, who had a similar experience to Mohsen. His name is Mohammad Farzi.

Mohammad was among people who wanted to leave the country before 2022. He was working in the sphere of arts – acting in theatre, filming and creating music.

He hated censorship of the regime, hiding his art from authorities, and often having to approve with the authorities what music he can or can’t produce.

But he changed his mind and decided to stay with his people when the police killed Mahsa Amini.

He remembers standing amongst a crowd of protesters when he noticed that a laser ray was aiming at his eye. A bullet struck Mohammad’s eye, severely damaging his eyesight. To this day, the bullet is still stuck in his head.

Disclaimer: You can view a video of Mohammad after he was shot here, via a video provided by him. Be warned, the video includes scenes of blood and injury.

“It felt like I left my body and everything was in slow motion,” Mohammad recalled.

Mohammad Farzi and protesters in Nurnberg, Germany, January 2026. Photo provided by him.

But as the regime’s ability to block information has developed, others are fighting to get information out of Iran. Mohammad also said that some people inside Iran have figured out ways to connect with friends and family abroad, despite the internet limitations.

“They used Starlinks to communicate and send messages and news inside Iran to outside,” said Mohammad. “One of [the hacks] is that they recorded videos, and they went to the border lines, for example, from Iraq, using the other internet, not Iran’s internet,” Mohammad said.

As of this week, three of Mohsen’s friends are dead. He talks to his family about once a week, if and when they briefly get access to the internet and mobile connection.

“We are fine, but all people around us are being killed,” Mohsen’s family told him during one of those brief moments of contact.

This year’s protests spread to all the 31 provinces in more than 500 locations and taken over rural areas, which hasn’t happened before. What started as economic demands spread to multiple demands for change, including political ones.

Iran’s supreme leader has acknowledged that thousands of people were killed in the uprisings, and as of Monday the demonstrations seem to have slowed due to the government-backed violence. However, an internet blackout still appears to be in effect: the vast majority of traffic is being blocked according to the monitoring service NetBlocks.

Similar to Mohsen and Mohammad, many protesters are losing their eyes from bullet wounds and pressure-based guns. Forces seem to be aiming at people’s heads and the most vulnerable places of their bodies.

The yard of Tehran morgue is overflowed with bodies. Photo from LeMonde .

Many morgues in Iran are currently overflowing with bodies. In many cases, they are stacked on top of each other or placed in other rooms because they do not fit in the refrigerated storage units. A lot of these dead bodies are aged 20-25 years, mostly dying from shots in the head or heart, or in the eyes.

Mohammed, Mohsen and other protesters have terrible, life-altering eye injuries.

In some ways it is not a coincidence, but symbolism of the regime’s intentions.

These injuries served a grisly reminder: the Iranian regime asks you to deny what you see.

