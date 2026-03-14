The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Don Bates's avatar
Don Bates
10h

Orban is an odious man. I hope the Putin ally is soundly defeated in the April election but I fear for safe, legal, non-corrupted voting. It should be pointed out that Hungary could receive non-Russian oil, though more expensive, via Croatia.

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MPT's avatar
MPT
8h

Ukraine is getting attacked from all angles and their strength and determination are admirable. I hope they can last a few more months or years when trump and hopefully Orban are out of the picture. The worst of the worst are holding back the best in Ukraine. Iran just declared war against Ukraine and the stupid, addled, dope trump refused Ukrainian help to stop Iranian drones. Such a pathetic group of trump admin are trying to take on the most complex of probes.

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