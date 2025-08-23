The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

JVG
12h

I’m a huge supporter of Ukraine against its Russian foe, and I consider Zelenskyy a hero of Churchillian stature. I admire the fierce spirit with which the Ukrainian people are defending their freedom and homeland and have contributed multiple times toward the country’s air defense, (not to mention ongoing support of this excellent publication).

Therefore, I cannot help but notice and comment that this post completely ignores another chapter of the Cossack history and identity — one that likely impacted Zelenskyy’s family a century or so ago. (It drove mine out of Ukraine amid a mass exodus to the US, Canada and what became Israel decades later.)

From the time of their founding through the first part of the 20th century, the Cossacks attacked Jewish villages across Ukraine, looting, raping and murdering their inhabitants. These rampant pogroms, as they were called, deserve to be mentioned in any history of the Cossacks.

I’m surprised and disappointed that the usually excellent Counteroffensive journalists didn’t mention it, even in a footnote.

Perhaps they’re not teaching that part of Ukrainian history in school now? If so, that’s a huge (and potentially dangerous) failure in the education system.

I hope not! In so many ways, Ukraine has come so far from its corrupt, virulently antisemitic history, electing its first-ever Jewish president in 2019 and seemingly modeling coexistence.

Slava tolerant and egalitarian Ukraini!

7 replies by Tim Mak and others
JDV
14h

The entire message from the Cossacks is worth reading:

"The cursed Sultan, Turkish Caesar's son, and attendant of the infernal Lucifer in the abyss of hell, Turkish emperor, footstool of the Greeks, cook of Macedonians, locksmith of Babylonians, wheelwright of Jerusalem, drunkard of Assyria, swineherd of greater and lesser Egypt, sausage of Alexandria, and dog of Armenians, the cursed childish knave upon earth and the world, the great fool of Kamenets-Podolsky and the country, and a nasty pig in the world, the Turkish biter of men, the commander of the whole hellish empire in the deep abyss of hell, an angel of the infernal devil, a mocker of the crucified God, enemy and persecutor of his servants, below all those who live above, the downfaller of the bishop men: We report to you that we have no thoughts of surrendering to you, but are bravely, manfully, and eternally resolved to fight you and whomever you call a fellow, together with a great monarch whom, according to your legends, as a fellow fells the wood in the forest, so he will fall down upon you, and your busurmans, and all your followers, and especially you, who can be compared not to a fellow, but rather to a cursed old woman, if one may even call you so, you sit in a hole like a devil, or a hen-thief, who changes his nest in the war to another, one which shows that you are a fool, instead of the one you call a boy, who is a brave, powerful monarch and invincible king."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Correspondence_between_the_Ottoman_sultan_and_the_Cossacks

