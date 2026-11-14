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U.S. airports resume flights… European representatives to join peace talks… Poland suspends participation in PURL…

Editor’s note: Elon Musk’s decisions about Starlink have shaped this war more than once. But SpaceX isn’t only Musk. Behind it stand major funds, pension plans and university endowments that describe themselves as responsible investors. Who profits while Elon shuts down Ukraine‘s Starlink? Let’s find out. Subscribe for free to follow our reporting on who keeps funding Musk’s decisions, and what they cost Ukraine. Subscribe for free!

OUR LEAD STORY:

KYIV, Ukraine – Pointing out Musk’s hostility towards Ukraine is getting tiresome.

A stale, familiar cliché.

There is little energy left to react to another appeal for compassion for “poor Russian conscripts.”

Screenshot from Elon Musk’s Twitter page.

This could have remained just another distant cacophony had his latest stunt not put Ukrainians at risk, when SpaceX restricted Starlink speeds for military use in October and disrupted air defense and mid-range strike capabilities. And it may have put civilians in danger, too.

It happened again this week, on November 12. According to Zelenskyy, it disrupted 100 percent of drone missions Ukraine could have carried out against Russia to defend itself. His advisor also noted that the work of helicopters and jet-powered interceptors that hunt for Shahed drones is now also limited.

While holding Musk accountable may seem like a lost cause, questions remain about those who keep holding billions in his company — particularly investors who pride themselves on being responsible.

The Counteroffensive has identified ten institutional investors who hold substantial stakes in SpaceX and publicly describe themselves as responsible – but who have not publicly reacted to the company’s reported decision to deprive Ukrainians of a crucial lifeline.