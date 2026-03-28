The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Johan
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Beautiful reporting on a deeply personal journey, and Lucy and Brad’s story deserves empathy…wanting a child, facing infertility, doing everything possible to build a family. That part is clear and human.

But there’s a structural question here that the piece touches but doesn’t fully explore: why is surrogacy illegal in most of the EU, and Switzerland?

There should not be a market for creating human beings.

Switzerland, Germany, France, and much of Northern Europe prohibit commercial surrogacy not because they’re anti-family or morally rigid, but because they’ve decided that treating gestation as a purchasable service crosses a line. The concern isn’t the intended parents’ motives (which are almost always genuine and loving). The concern is what happens when you create a market structure where women’s reproductive capacity becomes a commodity sold under conditions of economic desperation.

Ukraine now has a surrogacy market operating in a warzone. The economic logic is clear: families need income, the medical infrastructure exists, and there’s demand from wealthier countries. But the underlying dynamic is troubling, women in a country under bombardment, facing displacement and economic collapse, gestating children for foreign families because that’s one of the few ways to generate significant income.

Lucy worried “these women were being exploited” when she saw the price difference. That instinct was correct. The price is lower because Ukrainian women have fewer options, less bargaining power, and operate in a country where war has destroyed alternative economic opportunities.

The couple went “above and beyond” the contract and stayed close with their surrogate. That’s genuinely good. But the individual relationship doesn’t address the systemic problem: you’ve created a market incentive for women in desperate circumstances to lease their bodies for nine months.

And then there’s the child. Lucy and Brad have books ready to explain surrogacy “in simple terms” if their daughter asks. But what happens when she’s old enough to understand that her birth involved:

Her biological material shipped frozen across continents

A woman in a warzone carrying her for payment

A country where missile debris later killed seven people at the clinic where she was born

Legal frameworks in her home state (New York) that prohibit the very arrangement that brought her into existence

The reporting mentions “the Family Code of Ukraine leaves the surrogate mother with no possibility of claiming rights to the newborn.” That’s presented as an advantage for intended parents—-clean legal transfer, no custody complications.

But from the child’s perspective years later, it means the woman who carried her had zero legal recognition of that relationship from conception onward.

Switzerland and the EU didn’t ban this arbitrarily. They looked at the long-term ramifications…for surrogates, for children, for what it means to turn gestation into a purchasable service; and decided the ethical costs outweigh the benefits, even for loving families who desperately want children.

None of this is Lucy and Brad’s fault. The US healthcare system’s obscene costs pushed them to look internationally. Their love for their daughter is real. But we can acknowledge their joy while also recognizing that wartime surrogacy markets are a symptom of systems failing at multiple levels: healthcare inaccessibility in the US, economic desperation in Ukraine, and global inequality creating conditions where wombs become export commodities.

The fact that this all happens under the beautiful language of “helping families” and “making dreams come true” doesn’t change the underlying extraction mechanics.

As someone that has contemplated the impact of this, I really don’t know…

—Johan

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