The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Johan
They banned the theater because it remembers.

And memory is dangerous to regimes built on fear.

This is the same architecture I wrote about:

Truth doesn’t fall with thunder. It dissolves quietly.

Slogans replace sincerity. Elections become rituals. Conscience becomes a liability.

Belarus Free Theatre isn’t just art. It’s refusal.

A refusal to live within the lie.

A refusal to normalize the destruction of integrity.

A refusal to silence the soul.

Dictators fear stories because stories carry memory.

And memory is the one thing they cannot fully erase.

Johan
Great comment in the article:

“That is why Belarus Free Theatre faces harassment: art keeps the possibility of freedom alive even when politics fails.”

Excellent piece! Thank you.

