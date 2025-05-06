The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JVG's avatar
JVG
21hEdited

It’s amazing to me that no one officially acknowledges that Russia is at war with NATO through its cyber operations and sabotage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SueJ's avatar
SueJ
14h

I was baptized RC as a newborn, and let my family know it wasn't my idea ever. That said I am interested in the papal politics. I sure hope Erdő is not chosen as I fear at best he's be in the corner with Popes Pius XI and XII. Not the best for humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Mak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture