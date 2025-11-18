The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

User's avatar
Tai's avatar
Tai
8hEdited

This war could have ended much sooner had Biden and team not acting so cautiously every step of the way. And now, we have Trump who has always had a fetish for Putin. If I hear one more pundit writing Trump is pivoting towards Ukraine without providing incremental military support, I will throw my phone against the wall.

3 replies
Paula's avatar
Paula
9h

A peace agreement would really only signal the end of physical hostilities. And even then may or may not last. But the invisible pain and suffering will still be there. And the feeling of hostility will likely last a long time. True peace and peacebuilding is such a long process that comes after the signing of an agreement. But we have to believe that one day positive relations will return. No matter how long it takes.

2 replies by Tim Mak and others
17 more comments...

