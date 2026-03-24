The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
6h

Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦 May Ukraine survive this, and may the war end soon.

I do not feel that Trump should be involved at all in negotiating an end to the war. It should be Europe or a neutral country. The US should back off. They only want what Putin wants. What Putin wants is evil.

Reply
Share
Don Bates's avatar
Don Bates
5h

The stress of relocation due to war seems unimaginable. This essay describes the difficulties of being a refugee very well. It is perfectly understandable that many Ukrainian families would want to return home.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture